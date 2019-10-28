AP Top 25 College Football Poll – K-State #22

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2
2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1
3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3
4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4
5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6
6. Florida 7-1 1226 7
7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11
8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10
9. Utah 7-1 1032 12
10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5
11. Auburn 6-2 910 9
12. Baylor 7-0 882 14
13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17
14. Michigan 6-2 744 19
15. SMU 8-0 666 16
16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8
17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18
18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13
19. Iowa 6-2 456 20
20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21
21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22
22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR
23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25
24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR
25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.