AP Top 25 College Football Poll – K-State #22

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2

2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1

3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3

4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4

5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6

6. Florida 7-1 1226 7

7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11

8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10

9. Utah 7-1 1032 12

10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5

11. Auburn 6-2 910 9

12. Baylor 7-0 882 14

13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17

14. Michigan 6-2 744 19

15. SMU 8-0 666 16

16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8

17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18

18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13

19. Iowa 6-2 456 20

20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21

21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22

22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR

23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25

24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR

25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.