Ann Jane Schenk

Ann Jane “Annie” Schenk, 60, entered the gates of heaven with her beloved husband of 40 years, Richard, passing away October 20, 2019, in Angel Fire, NM. Annie was born March 3, 1959, at Great Bend, to Robert “Bob” and Lois (Ehly) Linsner. Annie married Richard Schenk August 18, 1979, in Olmitz, Kansas.

Annie, a Great Bend resident since 1988, moving from Olmitz, and growing up in Hoisington, was a homemaker and “Mother” to everyone she met. She was a member of Prince Peace of Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Altar Society, and P.E.O, holding many leadership positions. Annie served her Church and community, being involved with 100 People Who Care Barton County and the Holy Family School Grandfriend program. Annie enjoyed playing cards and Bunco, gardening, and canning peaches and pickles.

In the tradition of German Catholic weddings, Rick and Annie could not resist leading the Grand March, being called on more than one could count. They both loved spending time at their cabin at Kanopolis Lake, where they served on the Yankee Run HOA board, traveling, especially taking trips with five other couples, making cherished memories for many years, and spending time with their grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Allyce Hansford and husband Michael of Prairie Village, Amanda Pfannenstiel of Hays, and Briana Schenk of Russell; two grandchildren, Kolter Pfannenstiel and Kimber Pfannenstiel; four brothers, Larry Linsner and wife Charlotte of Walker, Jim Linsner and wife Shiela of Wichita, Joe Linsner of Great Bend, and Patrick Linsner of Great Bend; two sisters, Pam Redetzke and husband Norman of Salina, and Rhonda Herman and husband Don of Wichita; and one sister-in-law, Margie Linsner of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lois Linsner; one brother, Robert “Bobby” Linsner, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. An Altar Society Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Parish or Golden Belt Community Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

