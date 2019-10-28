Police: 19-year-old arrested for warrants in Great Bend; drugs found later

On Saturday at approximately 3:36 p.m., an officer with the Great Bend Police Department stopped a subject, later identified as Brayden Powell-Rand, age 19, for a traffic infraction at 16th and Holland.

The officer confirmed through Barton County Communications that Powell-Rand had warrants for his arrest. Powell-Rand was arrested on the Barton County District Court warrant.

During the traffic stop, Great Bend Police Department’s K-9 Menta was used and she indicated an odor of an illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. Powell-Rand and the vehicle were searched, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found, police reported.

Powell-Rand was booked into Barton County jail with a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.