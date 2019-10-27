Two dead after pickup, semi crash in southwest Kansas

GRANT COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Saturday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Kenworth truck was westbound on Grant County Road 10 three miles north of U.S. 160. The driver failed to yield right of way to a southbound 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Kevin Jay Coyle, 57, Turpin, Oklahoma, at the uncontrolled intersection. The Kenworth entered the intersection directly into the path of the Silverado.

Coyle and a passenger Gerald Lee Coyle, 81, Turpin, Oklahoma, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Garnands Funeral Home. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP. The KHP has not released the name of the Kenworth truck.