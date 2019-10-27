Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include staff from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society..

11:30-12P Guests include the Dean of Academics at Barton Community College Brian Howe along with Biology and Environmental Science Instructor Charlotte Cates who will discuss “Academic Month” that will be observed in November at the college.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

8P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”