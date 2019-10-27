Sunday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes, holding on for a 48-41 victory Saturday. Skylar Thompson threw for 213 yards while running for four scores, and the Wildcats’ defense did just enough against Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense. When a video review overturned a final onside kick with 1:45 left, the Wildcats had their first home win over Oklahoma since 1996.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Douglas Coleman fumbled on a blocked field goal return with two seconds to go and Liam Jones capitalized with a 32-yard field goal to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech. Nick McCann blocked Jones’ 40-yard attempt and the ball landed in the hands of Coleman, who ran to his left before attempting a lateral that did not touch another Tech player.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs and Oklahoma State upset 23rd-ranked Iowa State 34-27, snapping the Cyclones’ three-game winning streak. Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys, who used four big plays to snap their two-game skid. Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Max Duggan threw for two touchdowns, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, and TCU beat No. 15 Texas 37-27. Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12’s worse pass defense. He ran for a clinching score. The Longhorns lost their third straight game in Fort Worth for the first time since the 1940s.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior guard Xavier Sneed poured in a game-high 18 points, while freshmen Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy added 16 and 10 points, respectively, as Kansas State opened exhibition play with an 86-49 victory over Emporia State on Friday night before 8,805 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Alex Bregman belted a grand slam and had five RBIs as the Houston Astros thumped the Washington Nationals, 8-1 to even the World Series at two games apiece. Robinson Chirinos homered for the second straight day, smacking a two-run shot off losing pitcher Patrick Corbin to put the Astros ahead, 4-0 in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher José Urquidy was reached for just two hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings in Houston’s best starting pitching performance of the series.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Michigan knocked off a top-10 team as Zach Charbonnet ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help the 19th-ranked Wolverines hammer No.8 Notre Dame, 45-14. Shea Patterson added two touchdown tosses in the second half as Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak versus top-10 teams under coach Jim Harbaugh. Hassan Haskins finished with a career-high 149 yards on 20 carries for the winners.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Joe Burrow threw for a TD, ran for another and finished with 321 yards passing as second-ranked LSU held off No. 9 Auburn, 23-20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown for LSU, which wasn’t able to put away the Tigers until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick following an Auburn TD with 2:31 left. Bo Nix completed 15 of 35 passes for 157 yards and one late touchdown to Seth Williams that gave Auburn the opportunity to set up a meaningful onside kick.

UNDATED (AP) _ Top-ranked Alabama didn’t miss Tua Tagovailoa while backup Mac Jones was throwing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 romp over Arkansas. Third-ranked Ohio State is 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten after J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 38-7 dismantling of No. 13 Wisconsin. Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Clemson coasted to its 23rd straight victory, 59-7 against Boston College.

Saturday Scores

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 8 Washington 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Kansas St. 48 (5)Oklahoma 41

Final (20)Iowa 20 Northwestern 0

Final (3)Ohio St. 38 (13)Wisconsin 7

Final (21)Appalachian St. 30 South Alabama 3

Final Oklahoma St. 34 (23)Iowa St. 27

Final TCU 37 (15)Texas 27

Final (17)Minnesota 52 Maryland 10

Final (6)Penn St. 28 Michigan St. 7

Final (2)LSU 23 (9)Auburn 20

Final (1)Alabama 48 Arkansas 7

Final (4)Clemson 59 Boston College 7

Final (19)Michigan 45 (8)Notre Dame 14

Final UCLA 42 (24)Arizona St. 32

Final (12)Utah 35 California 0

Final (11)Oregon 37 Washington St. 35