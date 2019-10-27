Police: Man shot in his car at McDonalds in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for a suspect.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the McDonalds at 1309 W. 6th Street in Lawrance in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to office Patrick Compton. Upon arriving, officers discovered a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his car.

This individual was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with significant injuries.

Police are currently looking for a suspect described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweat pants and carrying a black bag or backpack in connection to this shooting.