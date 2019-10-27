Panther Boys and Girls qualify for 5A State

The Great Bend Boys and Girls cross country teams have qualified for next week’s 5A State Cross Country meet by taking third Saturday in the 5A Regional at the Lake Barton Cross Country Course.

The girls were able to take third despite their best runner Mayra Ramirez not competing due to religious beliefs concerning activities on weekends. Emilia Diaz stepped up to take third while McKenna Esfeld and Emma Loomis cracked the top 10 with 8th and 9th place finishes respectively as the Lady Panther finished comfortably in front of Hays for third place.

The Panther boys also took third thanks to three runners finishing in the top 8. Freshman Kaiden Esfeld took third while Seniors Sage Cauley and Evan Hammond took 7th and 8th respectively.

The Panthers will compete at 5A State Cross County on Saturday November 2nd that is held at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence. The 5A girls race begins at 11:10 a.m. while the 5A boys race starts at 12:55 p.m.

5A Girls Team Scores

1 Maize South 36

2 Maize 61

3 Great Bend 62

4 Hays 83

5 Salina-Central 123

6 Valley Center 164

Average: 22:32.90

7 Salina-South 175

8 Newton 196

Great Bend Results

3 Diaz, Emilia 10 Great Bend 20:06.78 3

8 Esfeld, McKenna 12 Great Bend 20:45.29 8

9 Loomis, Emma 10 Great Bend 20:47.79 9

15 McCormick, Haley 9 Great Bend 21:15.84 15

28 Loomis, Hannah 10 Great Bend 22:13.16 27

40 Siefkes, August 9 Great Bend 22:51.71 38

5A Boys Team Scores

1 Maize South 42

2 Newton 54

3 Great Bend 57

4 Maize 73

5 Salina-Central 169

6 Salina-South 172

7 McPherson 189

8 Valley Center 205

9 Hays 223

Great Bend Results

3 Esfeld, Kaiden 9 Great Bend 16:55.21 3

7 Cauley, Sage 12 Great Bend 17:10.35 7

8 Hammond, Evan 12 Great Bend 17:11.45 8

19 Smith, Alex 12 Great Bend 17:48.04 19

20 Hammond, Collin 12 Great Bend 17:49.72 20

39 Huslig, Matthew 11 Great Bend 18:44.32 39