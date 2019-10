bartonsports.com – A late penalty kick conversion provided the game winner Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, as the Barton Community College women’s soccer team had their season come to an end in the first round of the Region VI playoffs 3-1 to nationally receiving votes Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Tacking on a 98th minute insurance goal, the fourth seeded Blue Devils improve to 13-3 on the season while the fifth seeded Cougars end the 2019 campaign at 9-8.