Lady Panthers fall in Sub-State final to Goddard

For the second time this season the Great Bend Lady Panthers battled the Goddard Lions to three sets and for the second time came up short in picking up a victory. Goddard beat Great Bend Saturday in the 5A Sub-State final 25-20, 22-25, 23-25.

The Lady Panthers reached the championship game earlier by beat Salina South in the semi-finals 23-25, 25-14, 25-21. Goddard advanced with a straight set victory over Valley Center.

Great Bend ends the season with a record of 28-7 while Goddard advances to the 5A State Tournament with a record of 33-7.