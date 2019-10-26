Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday A chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 3am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.