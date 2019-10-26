Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

October 28, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, October 21, 2019, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October 14, 2019, and ending October 28, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. 2019 TAX SALE:

-The annual Tax Sale was held on October 22, 2019. At the time of the sale, 27 parcels remained. The County sold each of these tracts. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will provide an update on the auction.

B. VOICE RECORDING SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT:

-In 2018, Communications partnered with the County Attorney’s Office to purchase a Voice Logger. The logger is used to create audio recordings from telephones, radios, microphones and other sources. This information improves emergency services and aids in criminal prosecution. As the maintenance contract ends in December, 2019, it is suggested that it be extended for another year with Communications and the Attorney’s Office sharing the expense. Dena Popp, 911 Director, and Casey Hubbard, Investigator / Office Manager, will provide details.

C. LEGISLATIVE ISSUES: KAC Legislative Policy Statement:

-On November 12 – 14, 2019, County officials will meet at the Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) Annual Conference. An important item that will be discussed is the KAC Legislative Policy Statement. Member Counties will be called to review the issues and determine the platform’s final form. It will then be utilized during the upcoming Legislative Session to promote issues related to County Government. Each year, Barton County reviews and considers the KAC Platform and other initiatives that may have local interest. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will present details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

OCTOBER 28, 2019

9:30 a.m. – The Commission will meet as the Governing Body of Fire District No. 1.

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Fire District No. 1 Meeting – 2020 legislative session relative to bonds and bail – Levi Morris, County Attorney, and Sheriff Brian Bellendir

10:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services staff are scheduled for October 31, 2019.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.