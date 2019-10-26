KHP identifies 21-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the victim in an accident that occurred just after 3p.m. Thursday in Leavenworth County.

According to the KHP, a 2001 Ford F250 driven by Hunter Ford, 22, Tonganoxie, was eastbound at 25687 U.S. 24 Highway in Tonganoxie.

The pickup crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Kia Soul driven by Jawuan Smoot, 21, Lawrence, and rolled. The Kia overturned and left the road to the right.

Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite not wearing a seat belt, Ford had minor injuries and was not transported for treatment, according to the KHP.

