Great Bend included in KDOT meetings to discuss transportation priorities

A second series of Local Consult meetings hosted by the Kansas Department of Transportation will give citizens a chance to discuss regional transportation priorities and continue shaping FORWARD, the State’s next 10-year transportation program.

“Kansans are ready for the next transportation program to improve safety and grow our economy,” Secretary of Transportation, Julie Lorenz said. “We heard from more than 1,100 Kansans across the State who talked about the importance of completing T-WORKS projects, improving highways and making transit, aviation and rail work better. Now, as promised, we are coming back out for a second round of meetings to discuss specific transportation priorities in each region.”

All meetings will include an opening presentation and use facilitated breakout groups to:

Discuss transportation assets and needs at a regional level and gather feedback on priorities among KDOT’s various programs;

Share draft engineering and economic scores for highway modernization and expansion projects and gather feedback on those scores;

Discuss which highway modernization and expansion projects are regional priorities.

The meetings all will have a similar format, but the content will be specific to the region. KDOT encourages people to attend the meeting within the KDOT district where their community is located.

The Local Consult meetings are scheduled to take place in October and November in Pittsburg, Junction City, Topeka, Kansas City, Wichita, Great Bend, Liberal and Colby. A list of the dates, times and locations are below.

If possible, please contact Mike Moriarty, KDOT Chief of Transportation Planning, at 785-296-8864 or Michael.Moriarty@ks.gov to let us know which meeting you plan to attend.

Southeast Region – Pittsburg

Tuesday, Oct. 29

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Pittsburg State University

Overman Student Center

302 E. Cleveland

Pittsburg, KS 66762

North Central Region – Junction City

Wednesday, Oct. 30

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Geary County Convention Center

at the Courtyard Marriott

310 Hammons Dr.

Junction City, KS 66441

Northeast Region – Topeka

Tuesday, Nov. 5

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Capital Plaza Hotel

Maner Conference Center

1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka, KS 66612

Kansas City Metro Region – Kansas City

Wednesday, Nov. 6

9 a.m.-noon

The Reardon Convention Center

at the Hilton Garden Inn

520 Minnesota Ave.

Kansas City, KS 66101

Wichita Metro Area – Wichita

Friday, Nov. 15

9 a.m.-noon

Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center

225 West Douglas

Wichita, KS 67202

South Central Region – Great Bend

Monday, Nov. 18

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Great Bend Events Center

3111 10th St.

Great Bend, KS 67530

Southwest Region – Liberal

Tuesday, Nov. 19

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Seward County Community College

Student Wellness Building

1801 North Kansas Ave.

Liberal, KS 67901

Northwest Region – Colby

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

1:30-4:30 p.m.

City Limits Convention Center

2227 South Range Ave.

Colby, KS 67701