Great Bend included in KDOT meetings to discuss transportation priorities

A second series of Local Consult meetings hosted by the Kansas Department of Transportation will give citizens a chance to discuss regional transportation priorities and continue shaping FORWARD, the State’s next 10-year transportation program.
“Kansans are ready for the next transportation program to improve safety and grow our economy,” Secretary of Transportation, Julie Lorenz said. “We heard from more than 1,100 Kansans across the State who talked about the importance of completing T-WORKS projects, improving highways and making transit, aviation and rail work better. Now, as promised, we are coming back out for a second round of meetings to discuss specific transportation priorities in each region.”
All meetings will include an opening presentation and use facilitated breakout groups to:
- Discuss transportation assets and needs at a regional level and gather feedback on priorities among KDOT’s various programs;
- Share draft engineering and economic scores for highway modernization and expansion projects and gather feedback on those scores;
- Discuss which highway modernization and expansion projects are regional priorities.
The meetings all will have a similar format, but the content will be specific to the region. KDOT encourages people to attend the meeting within the KDOT district where their community is located.
The Local Consult meetings are scheduled to take place in October and November in Pittsburg, Junction City, Topeka, Kansas City, Wichita, Great Bend, Liberal and Colby. A list of the dates, times and locations are below.
If possible, please contact Mike Moriarty, KDOT Chief of Transportation Planning, at 785-296-8864 or Michael.Moriarty@ks.gov to let us know which meeting you plan to attend.
Southeast Region – Pittsburg
Tuesday, Oct. 29
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Pittsburg State University
Overman Student Center
302 E. Cleveland
Pittsburg, KS 66762
North Central Region – Junction City
Wednesday, Oct. 30
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Geary County Convention Center
at the Courtyard Marriott
310 Hammons Dr.
Junction City, KS 66441
Northeast Region – Topeka
Tuesday, Nov. 5
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Capital Plaza Hotel
Maner Conference Center
1717 SW Topeka Blvd.
Topeka, KS 66612
Kansas City Metro Region – Kansas City
Wednesday, Nov. 6
9 a.m.-noon
The Reardon Convention Center
at the Hilton Garden Inn
520 Minnesota Ave.
Kansas City, KS 66101
Wichita Metro Area – Wichita
Friday, Nov. 15
9 a.m.-noon
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center
225 West Douglas
Wichita, KS 67202
South Central Region – Great Bend
Monday, Nov. 18
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Great Bend Events Center
3111 10th St.
Great Bend, KS 67530
Southwest Region – Liberal
Tuesday, Nov. 19
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Seward County Community College
Student Wellness Building
1801 North Kansas Ave.
Liberal, KS 67901
Northwest Region – Colby
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:30-4:30 p.m.
City Limits Convention Center
2227 South Range Ave.
Colby, KS 67701