Barton to host Safe Sleep presentation

Barton will host a safe sleep presentation by Physician Assistant Kelci Burkey of Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics from 6-7 p.m., Nov. 14 in the Fine Arts Building, Room F-30.

She will discuss safe sleep and how to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Topics will include:

Diagnosis of SIDS

Other Infant Related Deaths

Statistics on Infant Mortality

Triple Risk Model Thought to “cause” SIDS

SIDS Prevention Techniques

Burkey graduated from Wichita State University with her Master of Physician Assistant degree in 2014. She is married to Kevin Burkey and they have had four children and are happily expecting their fifth. Their first son, Maxton Foster, died of SIDS at eight weeks of age. Since then, Burkey has become a safe sleep instructor to help reduce the incidence of SIDS in Barton County and the surrounding areas.

For more information, contact Teri Smith at (620) 792-9255 or smithte@bartonccc.edu.