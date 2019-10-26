3 teens arrested after social media video shows attack on Kan. girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have made an arrest.

Just after 3p.m. Thursday, police were alerted to a video on social media that included a male punching a female, according to according to officer Charley Davidson. Several citizens also contacted police about the video. Investigators were able to identify the individuals involved and arrested a 16-year-old boy at his home on South Patty in Wichita.

On Friday, police also arrested a 15 and a 16-year-old girl in connection with the attack.

Police also contacted the 15-year-old victim. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson. He said the boy and the victim are acquainted and the battery stems from an ongoing dispute.

Police booked the youths into juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated battery.