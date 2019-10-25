Police: Kan. child sex crime suspect battered officer during arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child sex charges and have made an arrest.

Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, a police officer was attempting to contact 50-year-old Larry F. Brannan at a residence in the 11600 block of E. 71st Street South in Wichita, regarding an outstanding warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according officer Charley Davidson.

The officer located Brannon and attempted to take him into custody. Brannon resisted, battered the officer and nearly struck the officer with his vehicle.

The officer eventually arrested Brannon with the assistance of the his K9.

Brannon was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from a dog bite and then booked into jail on requested charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and the outstanding Sedgwick County Warrant.

He was held on a bond of $100,000, according to online jail records and is no longer in custody.