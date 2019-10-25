Police catch Kan. suspect wanted for series of armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies and have made an arrest.

Police involved with the investigation identified 20-year-old Darren Green as a suspect involved in the robberies beginning in July on July 8, when employees at Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint, according to officer Charley Davidson.

On August 28, an employee at Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint. The next day, an employee at Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21st Street North, reported an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.

On October 20, employees at the Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Rd., reported an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint. The following day, an employee at Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, reported an unknown suspect attempting to rob the business at gunpoint. Later that day, employees at Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, reported an unknown suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.

On Wednesday evening police arrested Green at his home without incident.

The investigations are ongoing, and they will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.