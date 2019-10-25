Lady Panthers set to host 5A Sub-State on Saturday

The Great Bend Lady Panther Volleyball team needs two victories Saturday to advance to next week’s 5A State Tournament and they now have the chance to get those two wins at home.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Monday announced sub-state pairings for Class 5A and the Lady Panthers earned the #4 seed in the west bracket meaning Great Bend will play at home Saturday.

The Lady Panthers have a first round match against Salina South, potentially setting up a rematch with Goddard who takes on Valley Center in the other semi-final. The Lions beat the Lady Panthers 19-25, 25-19, 25-17 when the two teams met in Great Bend on September 26th. Great Bend also their next match that day to Hutchinson, then went 19-1 over their next 20 matches before losing their final two games of the WAC Tournament on Saturday.

Saturday Semi-Finals

2:00 Great Bend 27-6 vs Salina South 14-21

3:00 Goddard 31-7 vs Valley Center 15-19

4:30 Championship Game