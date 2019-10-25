Huge demand for KDOT’s Cost Share Program

With nearly 100 applications in the first round, the new Cost Share Program from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is off to a strong start.

In total, KDOT received 92 applications with more than $92 million in local investment. In return, the applications requested nearly $242 million from KDOT funds.

Both Great Bend and Barton County submitted applications for the program. Great Bend wants to resurface most of 10th Street and the SRCA Dragstrip. Barton County teamed up with Great Bend to submit an application to resurface Airport Road.

“While we knew there’s pent up demand for transportation investment, we’re overwhelmed with the level of interest this new program is garnering,” said Lindsey Douglas, Deputy Secretary of Policy and Fiscal Affairs.

Announcements for selected projects are slated for the end of this month.

“The new program demonstrates the importance of combining state and local funds to address transportation needs across Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While we won’t be able to approve all applications representing requests totaling more than a quarter of a billion dollars, the high interest proves it’s time to develop a new transportation plan for the state.”

The Cost Share Program is designed to provide financial assistance that leverages state funding with local and private funding for projects related to job growth and retention. It will provide funding to local entities for construction projects that improve safety, increase the total transportation investment and help both rural and urban areas of the state improve their transportation system.

Entities, typically administered by a local unit of government, are required to put forward a minimum of 15% non-state cash match with additional consideration given to project applications that commit more than the minimum required match amount. A minimum 25% match is required for projects to qualify for the one-time $50 million approved this fiscal year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly.

All transportation projects are eligible, including roadway (on and off the state system), rail, airport, bicycle/pedestrian and public transit. They must be construction projects that address an important transportation need such as promoting safety, improving access or mobility, improving condition or relieving congestion.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis and will be reviewed twice per year, in October and March. Selection criteria will include consideration of projects that meet program objectives, eligibility categories and requirements. Geographic distribution will also be considered during project selection.

Application and a fact sheet on the Cost Share Program can be found at www.KSDot.org or with the links below:

Application

Fact Sheet