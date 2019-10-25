Great Bend to host 5A and 2A Cross Country Regionals Saturday – Details

Location: Lake Barton Cross Country Course. The course is located 5 miles north of Great Bend on highway 281 to NW 60 Road (just before the 4-H building) and ¼ miles west. This is not the Lake Barton Golf Course. It is south of the course.

Times:

5A Varsity Boys’ Race (5K) 10:00 am

5A Varsity Girls’ Race (5K) 10:40 am

2A Varsity Girls’ Race (5K) 11:20 am

2A Varsity Boys’ Race (5K) 12:00 pm

Awards 12:45 pm

Teams:

5A: Great Bend, Hays, Maize, Maize South, McPherson, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South and Valley Center

2A: Elkhart, Ellinwood, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Johnson-Stanton County, Leoti-Wichita County, Oakley, Plainville, Pratt-Skyline, Smith Center, Spearville, Sublette, Syracuse and Wakeeney-Trego Community.

Ranked Teams in the State from this Region:

2A Girls: Stanton County #2, Ellinwood #5 (Won 10 straight Region Championships)

2A Boys: Stanton County #1

5A Girls: Maize Couth #4, Great Bend #6, Maze #7

5A Boys: Maize South #2, Great Bend #6

League Champions/Runner Ups:

Stanton County Hi Plains Champs Girls and Boys

Ellinwood CPL Girls’ Runner ups

Maize South AVCTL Div 2 Girls and Boys Champs

Great Bend WAC Girls Champs, Boys Runner ups

Maize AVCTL Div 1 Runner ups Boys and Girls

Parking:

-Spectators will be allowed to park in the first field inside the course and at the bike trail lot east of the course.

–NO VEHICLE WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENTER THE COURSE AFTER 9:45 AM. THOSE ENTERING AFTER THAT TIME WILL NEED TO PARK AT THE BIKE TRAIL AND WALK IN. No vehicle will be allowed to leave until after the last race is finished. Anyone needing to leave before the last race finishes will need to park outside of the course and walk in. GBHS will have a Polaris taking people from the bike trail to the back of the course until 9:45.