Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The prospects of Kansas City slowing down the Green Bay Packers, fresh off their blowout win over Oakland, probably feel a whole lot better after the way the Chiefs played last week. Their defense, so maligned for years under coordinator Bob Sutton and not a whole lot better under replacement Steve Spagnuolo, finally clicked in what turned into a 30-6 rout of the Broncos. Now the task is to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Sunday night showdown between the Packers and Chiefs was supposed to be a marquee matchup between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. But when the Kansas City quarterback dislocated his kneecap against Denver, those prospects dimmed. Still, regardless of whether Mahomes makes a miraculous recovery in time to play, the game shapes up as an intriguing test of division leaders.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 has always been a pass-happy league. It is now dominated by quarterbacks who both run and throw the ball well. Six Big 12 quarterbacks have thrown for more than 200 yards and rushed for at least 50 in a game this season. That added element also brings the increased risk of injury. Some coaches say telling quarterbacks to slide and avoid a hard hit doesn’t mean they all do it correctly.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Kirk Cousins was 23 of 26 for 285 yards without a turnover as the Minnesota Vikings knocked off Washington, 19-9 to improve to 6-2. Cousins did some of his best work getting the ball to Dalvin Cook, who had 171 total yards and the game’s lone touchdown. Cook rushed 23 times for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards in the Vikings’ fourth straight win. Quarterback Case Keenum had his return to Minnesota spoiled by a concussion that kept him out of the second half.

HOUSTON (AP) _ No. 16 SMU is 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference after Shane Buechele and Xavier Jones led their offense in a 34-31 victory at Houston. Buechele was 20 of 38 for 203 yards and two TDs, with James Proche catching seven passes for 83 yards and a score. Jones ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring burst in the second quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Golden State Warriors’ first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 141-122 victory. The reigning NBA Finals MVP shot 9-for-17 and also dished out nine assists in his second game with L.A. after leading Toronto to its first title last season. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and D’Angelo Russell added 20 in his Golden State debut.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Milwaukee Bucks posted a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets as Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points before fouling out. Brook Lopez helped Milwaukee keep the lead by hitting two free throws and a jumper in a 25-second span near the end of the game. Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in his first game since being acquired by the Rockets from the Thunder for Chris Paul.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Trae Young poured in 38 points and had nine assists as the Atlanta Hawks downed the Detroit Pistons, 117-100. Young converted a four-point play with 3:43 left in the second quarter to give him 26 points, his career high for a single half. Vince Carter checked in for Atlanta with 6:52 left in the first quarter to become the first player to see action in 22 NBA seasons.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 117 Detroit 100

Final Milwaukee 117 Houston 111

Final L.A. Clippers 141 Golden State 122

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 19 Washington 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (19)SMU 34 Houston 31