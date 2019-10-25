Former SW Kan. police officer enters plea to child sex crimes

GARDEN CITY – A former police officer in Garden City has been convicted of two child sex crime-related charges, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Douglas Heit, 50, Garden City, pleaded no contest in Finney County District Court Thursday to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Judge Michael Quint accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for December 19 at 1 p.m. The charges fall under Jessica’s Law because the victim was under 14 years of age.

The crimes were committed in August 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Garden City Police Department.

Heit began work as a police officer in Garden City in 2003 and left the department in 2018.