Cop Shop (10/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/24)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:51 a.m. the K-9 was used at 3307 10th Street.

At 1:30 a.m. the K-9 was used at 3rd Street & Pine Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:32 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 10 Road.

At 7:44 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 70 Road & S. US 281 Highway.

At 8:16 p.m. an accident was reported NE 10 Avenue & NE 30 Road.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:43 p.m. the K-9 was used in the 300 block of SE 20 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/24)

Warrant Arrest

At 11:18 a.m. an officer arrested Patton Mills at 1217 Williams.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:02 p.m. an EMS call was made at 2317 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:02 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to her residence at 101 Pine Street was made.