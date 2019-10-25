Cop Shop (10/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/24)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:51 a.m. the K-9 was used at 3307 10th Street.
At 1:30 a.m. the K-9 was used at 3rd Street & Pine Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:32 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 10 Road.
At 7:44 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 70 Road & S. US 281 Highway.
At 8:16 p.m. an accident was reported NE 10 Avenue & NE 30 Road.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 11:43 p.m. the K-9 was used in the 300 block of SE 20 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/24)
Warrant Arrest
At 11:18 a.m. an officer arrested Patton Mills at 1217 Williams.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:02 p.m. an EMS call was made at 2317 Washington Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:02 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to her residence at 101 Pine Street was made.