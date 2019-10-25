Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/24)

BOOKED: Martin Ramirez-Ramirez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for pedestrian drunk on highway with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Philbern of Great Bend on Ellinwood PD case for driving while suspended, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patton Mills for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson for BTDC. Harvey County hold, no bond.

RELEASED: Martin Ramirez-Ramirez of Great Bend on BCDC case for pedestrian drunk on highway after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jacob Philbern of Great Bend on Ellinwood Police Department case for driving while suspended, GBMC warrant for failure to appear. Posted two $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Howard Johnson to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ryan Lang to KDOC transport.

RELEASED: Christopher Maher on BCDC warrant for failure to appear with $250 OR bond per Judge Keeley. BCDC probation violation warrant as sanction was served.

RELEASED: Chelsea Rocha on Rush County District Court warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Patton Mills for GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted a $250 surety with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Martez Tyus of St. John on BTDC case for aggravated battery DV, posted $20,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.