United Way “Jeans Day” is Nov. 13

For the 6th year, United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Jeans Day for United Way on Nov. 13. This event has raised more than $1,000 each year towards our Campaign Goal, with more than 30 businesses participating each year.

Does your business want to be a part of the event this year? Contact UWCK today to get signed up and we will provide your business with Jeans Day stickers and drawing slips.

Leading up to the event, let your employees know about the opportunity they have to wear jeans to support UWCK. On Nov. 13, all they have to do is wear jeans, donate at least $1, and fill out a drawing slip. Each dollar that they donate gets them another chance to win.

One winner is chosen from each business, with the final drawing being held on Dec. 5 at The Buckle. The final winner will win a free pair of BKE Jeans, donated by The Buckle.

This is a great way to help UWCK reach their Community Commitment of $275,000, with just a small donation and a chance to win. If you would like to participate, call us at 620-792-2403 or email us at unitedwaycentralks@hotmail.com and we will deliver stickers and drawing slips for all your employees.