Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw during practice, raising the possibility the reigning league MVP could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes hurt the knee on a quarterback sneak Thursday night in Denver. He has not been ruled out for Sunday night against Green Bay, but coach Andy Reid said backup Matt Moore would prepare is if he’s starting the game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 men’s basketball race might be wide open. Kansas had an unprecedented run of 14 consecutive conference titles come to an end last season, thanks to Texas Tech and Kansas State. The favorites this season still include Kansas, but the Jayhawks have a lot of new players. The season begins on Nov. 5 for most teams.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 15 Texas and TCU could both use a win at the midpoint of their conference schedules. The Longhorns want to get back to another Big 12 title game. The 3-3 Horned Frogs want to avoid falling under .500. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is averaging 181 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys play Iowa State, which hasn’t allowed only 111 yards rushing per game. There has not been a 100-yard rusher against Iowa State.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stephen Strasburg tossed six innings before the Washington Nationals exploded for 10 runs over the last three frames to complete a 12-3 rout of Houston and take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Strasburg scattered seven hits and struck out seven to improve to 4-0 this postseason, blanking the Astros after Alex Bregman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Kurt Suzuki broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh before Asdrubal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera contributed three RBIs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-93 win against the visiting Boston Celtics. Embiid finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Simmons paced Philadelphia with 24 points. Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris buried consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the 76ers a 10-point lead.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Brooklyn Nets wasted Kyrie Irving’s 50-point performance in a 127-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points. Irving lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot in his first game since signing with Brooklyn over the summer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Nikola Jokic had a double-double and Will Barton added 19 points as the Denver Nuggets dumped the Trail Blazers, 108-100 in Portland. Jokic finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half because of foul trouble. Damien Lillard had 32 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers who had won an NBA-record 18 consecutive home openers.

Wednesday Scores

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 12 Houston 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 126 Chicago 125

Final Detroit 119 Indiana 110

Final Orlando 94 Cleveland 85

Final OT Minnesota 127 Brooklyn 126

Final Miami 120 Memphis 101

Final Philadelphia 107 Boston 93

Final Dallas 108 Washington 100

Final San Antonio 120 New York 111

Final Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95

Final Phoenix 124 Sacramento 95

Final Denver 108 Portland 100