Sheriff: 2 from Texas jailed in Kansas on suspicion of credit card fraud

PHILLIPS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on theft and additional charges in Phillips County.

Just after noon Sept. 26, a report was received from a local business advising that two semis with trailers had used multiple credit cards to obtain fuel, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Both vehicles traveled through Phillipsburg and split up when they observed patrol vehicles. One went west on Kansas 36 and the other traveled north on U.S. 183, the sheriff’s office said in a social media release Thursday.

Deputies were able to locate both vehicles. One suspect attempted to rid himself of evidence and discarded numerous credit and gift cards which contained stolen credit card information. All discarded items were recovered.

Yeyser Musibay Gonzalez, 42, of Brookshire, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, counterfeiting, interference with law enforcement, theft by deception and 22 counts of criminal use of a financial card. He remains in the Phillips County jail in lieu of a $130,000 bond.

The other suspect, Fidel Cepero Monesino, 38, of Houston was arrested on suspicion of possession stolen property, counterfeiting and 22 counts of criminal use of a financial card. He remains in custody in lieu of a $105,000 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office said.