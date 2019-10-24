Ronald D. Schlotthauer

Ronald (Ron) D. Schlotthauer, 85, passed away on October 22nd, 2019 at Woodhaven Care Center in Ellinwood. He was born on September 4th, 1934 in Marion, KS graduating from Mario High School in 1952. He married Ramona Summer in Ellinwood, KS, she preceded him in death. He was also preceded by son, Steve Schlotthauer.

Formerly of Marion he moved to Ellinwood, KS in 1955 where he began working in the oilfield. Later he owned his own carpentry business.

Survivors include son, David (Kimberly) Schlotthauer, Ellinwood, KS; 4 grandchildren; & 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Sat., Oct 26th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood with Pastor Mike Joiner officiating. Burial will follow at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetary in Ellinwood. Memorials are suggested to Golden Belt Humane Society or Choice in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.