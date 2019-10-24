Police find numerous open containers of alcohol in stolen pickup

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on theft and traffic violations after a brief chase and crash.

Just before 12:30a.m. Thursday, police were called to the parking lot behind Big Nose Kate’s in the 100 block of North Seventh Street in Salina, for the report of a person who appeared to be intoxicated driving a white pickup in circles in the parking lot, according to captain Paul Forrester.

Upon arrival, the officer recognized that the 2006 white Chevrolet Colorado traveled in circles was one that had been reported stolen from Lindsborg on Wednesday.

As the officer approached the pickup, it left the parking lot and headed south on Seventh Street with the officer in pursuit, according to Forrester.

The pickup ran the stop sign at the intersection of Seventh Street and Iron Avenue, and continued south until turning east onto West Walnut Street where it struck the curb and a tree as it drove up onto the sidewalk, flattening the passenger-side tires.

The pickup then made a u-turn in a parking lot, and as it was heading out of the parking lot to West Walnut Street, it struck and became stuck on a light pole.

Officers found numerous open containers of alcohol inside the pickup, according to Forrester.

They arrested the driver identified as Matthew Mickey, 40, Lindsborg, on requested charges that include, Felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property, Reckless driving, Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Operating a motor vehicle without a license, Transporting an open container, Failure to stop at a stop sign and other traffic violation, according to Forrester.

The pickup, valued at $4,000, was towed back to Lindsborg.