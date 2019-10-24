Make mindfulness part of your day

written by: Donna Krug

I love starting my day with a short meditation and Do-In exercises. My husband, John, and I started this practice several years ago, and it really helps me stay focused and relaxed throughout the day.

We shared our meditation and Do-In (pronounced “dough-een”) exercises in a class at the Great Bend Activity center in September with 27 eager participants.

After writing the fact sheet a year ago titled, “Everyday Mindfulness” I started paying attention the fact that mindfulness is in the news daily. If you google mindfulness in schools, you will discover countless Youtube videos that show how successful it is to have 15 minutes of mindful meditation built in to each school day. Suspensions of disruptive students in inner city schools were reduced to zero when meditation was incorporated.

The work of John Kabut-Zinn, who is best known for developing Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, has made a difference in countless programs across the country. The practice of mindful meditation has proven to be effective in reducing stress and improving overall well-being. One study from Loyola University showed that people who meditate tended to recover more quickly from stressful events.

Other benefits that come from a regular meditation practice include:

 Increased ability to relax and pain control

 Improved concentration

 Increased energy and enthusiasm for life

 Increased creativity

 Increased self-awareness

 Improved self-esteem

 Improved work/school performance

Our next Mindful Meditation and Do-In class starts November 5 th and has a few openings. The class meets each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 to 11 for three weeks at the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street. There is a $10 fee for the workshop. Call or stop by the Cottonwood District Extension office in Great Bend to register.

Donna Krug is the Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director for the Cottonwood Extension District. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu