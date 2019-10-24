Kansas man dies after ATV crash with a semi

CHEYENNE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Cheyenne County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris ATV driven by Weeden, Gaylen M. Weeden, 83, Kanorado, was northbound on County Road 3 ten miles south of U.S. 36.

As the ATV attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, it struck a northbound 2004 Peterbilt semi driven by Jose Madrid Araujo, 58, Bethune, Colorado, that was in the left lane attempting to pass.

Weeden was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Knodel Funeral Home. Araujo was not injured and properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.