Ivanka Trump is in Kansas for roundtable on workforce development

WICHITA— President Trump’s daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrived in Kansas late Wednesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Jerry Moran.

Landed in Wichita w/ @SecPompeo and @JerryMoran!

Brilliant innovators such as Walter Beech & Clyde Cessna established this city as the hub for aircraft making during the early half of the 20th Century. 100 yrs later, Wichita remains a leader worldwide in aviation manufacturing! pic.twitter.com/KeEa6S9V8T — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2019

Trump and her traveling companions are in Wichita for a roundtable on workforce development, according to a media release from the White House.

The trip will include a tour of WSU Tech and Textron Aviation where a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers. The pledge is an initiative that boasts pledges from over 360 companies who have so far committed to over 14 million new or enhanced career and job training opportunities for American workers, according to the release.

Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech is a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

Trump made a stop in Kansas City earlier this month on a tour with the U.S. Department of Education.