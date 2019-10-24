Great Bend hosting Drug Take Back event this Saturday

The Barton County Sheriff’s office in conjunction with the Barton County Health Department and the DEA will be hosting a drug take back day. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Representatives will be on the east side of the Barton County Courthouse on Kansas Street to accept unused prescription and nonprescription medications.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency permits local law enforcement to accept prescription and nonprescription medications for destruction once a year.

This is a public service offered by the Health Department and the Sheriff’s Office to prevent abuse of prescription drugs and allow for proper disposal. Drugs will be accepted from private citizens as well as institutions such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities that may need to dispose of any controlled substance.

There is no fee for the service.