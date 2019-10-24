Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.