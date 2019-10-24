Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Fri 10/25
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – World Series Game 3 – Houston Astros @ Washington Nationals
6:30PM KHOK – High School Football – Hoisington @ Norton
6:30PM B104 – High School Football – Great Bend @ Garden City
6:30PM KBGL – High School Football – Larned @ Kingman
Sat 10/26
12:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Game Day
5:30PM KBGL – College Football – Texas Tech @ Kansas
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – World Series Game 4 – Houston Astros @ Washington Nationals
Sun 10/27
6:00PM B104 – NFL Football – Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – World Series Game 5 – Houston Astros @ Washington Nationals
Tue 10/29
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – World Series Game 6 – Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros
Wed 10/30
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – World Series Game 7 – Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros