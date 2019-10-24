Cop Shop (10/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/23)

Theft

At 10:24 a.m. a theft was reported at 159 Missouri Pacific Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/23)

Criminal Damage

At 9:32 a.m. damage to the door on the residence at 1500 19th Street was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:08 p.m. an officer arrested Holly Crum at 9th Street & Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:18 p.m. an officer arrested Payten Oxford at 1440 18th Street.

At 5:54 p.m. an officer arrested Matthew Cooley at 3312 17th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 7:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3101 Washington Street.

Medical Alarm

At 10:29 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1822 Apollo Avenue.