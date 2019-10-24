Board revokes certification of Kan. police recruit who battered girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state oversight board has revoked the certification of a fired Wichita police recruit who admitted to battering his girlfriend.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training wrote in the order of revocation that Lauro Garcia III lacks “conduct that warrants the public trust.” Garcia admitted as part of a diversion agreement that he battered and screamed at his girlfriend while at bar before going home and throwing her belongings into a pond.

Garcia said in Sedgwick County District Court that he was guilty of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The order, dated Sept. 26, was released on Monday following a Kansas Open Records Act request.

Garcia was fired in March 2018 before he completed the training academy.