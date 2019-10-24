Barton Volleyball rallies to knock off 20th ranked Colby

bartonsports.com – Down a set and later trailing by eleven points didn’t seem to faze the Cougars as the Barton Community College volleyball team was all over Fleske Court Wednesday night launching a rally to knock off 20th ranked Colby Community College 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, and 25-23.

The victory keeps Barton’s hopes of a second seed out of the Jayhawk West alive while locking up a first round home playoff match improving to a third place 10-3 record and 20-11 overall while diminishing Colby’s title hopes in dropping to 12-2 and 21-5 on the year.

Barton wraps up its three-match home stretch on Monday against fourth place Hutchinson Community College in a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Barton Gym.