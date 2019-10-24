Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/23)

BOOKED: Holly Crum of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear with $1,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Payton Oxford of Great Bend on Cowley County District Court warrant for criminal threat, bond set at $10,000 surety.

BOOKED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $108 cash only.

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, transported to Russell County on their warrant.