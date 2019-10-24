25 Years Of Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America Will Be Available On 100.7 Eagle Country, Featuring The Best Of Kingsley’s Favorite Holiday Tradition

(NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22, 2019) – Bob Kingsley is no longer behind the mic, but his voice is forever with us. It’s the voice of a genre, and it’s the voice that has been a conduit to Country music listeners for 60 years.

The team at KCCS Productions will continue producing Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 for its 320 affiliates worldwide, with guest artists sitting in Kingsley’s chair. As previously announced, Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40 teamed with the Country Music Association to place the spotlight on female voices through the Thanksgiving weekend episode, with different female artists guest hosting, including Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Karen Fairchild & Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Sara Evans, a spotlight on Females of the Future—with Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress—and more guest hosts to be announced.

Keith Urban will host a special edition of Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40, airing this weekend (October 26-27), the first episode recorded since Kingsley’s passing. The program will feature stories from Urban’s visit at the Kingsley’s ranch in Texas, as well as exclusive acoustic performances of songs with special meaning to Bob.

For the show’s last four episodes of 2019, the best-selling Country artist of all-time, Garth Brooks, will host the legendary program in honor of Kingsley.

KCCS Productions will also offer affiliates 25 Years Of Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America, a compilation of the best of Kingsley’s favorite time of the year. Plans for Country Top 40 for 2020 and beyond will be announced at a later date.

Kingsley, who passed away on October 17, 2019, culminates a run on the air unlike any other Country radio personality. With over ten-thousand hours of produced content, Kingsley leaves behind the largest audio library in Country music history, and has the distinction of being on-air longer than any other national radio personality.