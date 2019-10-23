Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Packers and Chiefs met more than 50 years ago in the first Super Bowl, pitting the best from the NFL against the best from the AFL. Fourteen players who took the field that day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum would land in the Hall of Fame, including quarterbacks Bart Starr and Len Dawson. The Packers triumphed 35-10 in a game that was a far cry from the event the Super Bowl would become in more recent years.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 23 Iowa State will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State. The Cyclones are 5-2 so far this season and struggled early. Coach Matt Campbell says it took a while for his young players in skill positions to get settled. Now that they have, Iowa State is rolling.

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Oklahoma says the “Sooner Schooner” will not run the rest of the season after it tipped over during a home game against West Virginia. A school spokesman said in a statement that the Schooner will be repaired and used for viewing purposes, but it will not run. He said a new Schooner is under construction and should be ready to run its customary loop on the field for the Spring Game in 2020.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ Juan Soto drove in three runs and Max Scherzer provided a gritty effort on the mound as the Washington Nationals held off the Houston Astros, 5-4 in Game 1 of the World Series. Soto delivered a solo homer and a two-run double while the Nats were turning a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead against Gerrit Cole. Scherzer needed 112 pitches to get through five innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points on 10 of 19 shooting in his Los Angeles Clippers debut to lead a 112-102 win over the Lakers. Lou Williams added 21 points and Montrezl Harrell had 17 off the bench for the winners. Danny Green led the Lakers with 28 points, Anthony Davis added 25 and LeBron James contributed 18 with nine rebounds and eight assists.

TORONTO (AP) _ Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 34 points and the Toronto Raptors opened their NBA title defense by closing on an 8-0 run to earn a 130-122 victory in the league’s first game of the season. Kyle Lowry scored 22 points, including a pair of free throws that put Toronto in the lead for good. Pascal Siakam fouled out with 34 points and 18 rebounds before the Raptors completed their seventh consecutive season-opening victory.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A committee representing the governing body of public high school sports in Texas has denied the appeals of two players declared ineligible on a football team led by former Baylor coach Art Briles. A pair of 4-1 votes upheld a finding that Brock and Cameron Nellor moved to Mount Vernon for athletic purposes in violation of University Interscholastic League rules. Briles attended the hearing but didn’t speak.

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State’s Cassius Winston is a unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team after opting to return to school. He is joined by Marquette’s Markus Howard, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman.

Tuesday Scores

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 5 Houston 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Toronto 130 New Orleans 122

Final L.A. Clippers 112 L.A. Lakers 102