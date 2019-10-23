Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Thursday A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.