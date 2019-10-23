Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Thursday
A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.