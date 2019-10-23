Sunflower Diversified benefits from fundraiser at KFC in Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

Sunflower Diversified Services has teamed up with KFC in Great Bend to raise money for people with intellectual disabilities and delays.

Twenty percent of some orders on Thursday, Nov. 7 at KFC, 2917 10th , is earmarked for people served by the non-profit agency.

“Those who want to help their neighbors with disabilities must present our flyer when they make their food purchases,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower director of

development. “We hope community residents will take a moment to get a flyer so they can be part of this first-time fundraising project.”

A flyer can be found on the website, www.sunflowerdiv.com, or in person at three Sunflower locations – 1521 K-96, 8823 4th and Sunflower Recycling, 5523 10th.

“If those options don’t work, give us a call and we’ll make sure you get a flyer,” Oetken noted. “We want to accommodate as many people as we can.”

The phone number is 620-792-1325.

A minimum purchase of $10 is required on either dine-in or carry-out orders. The offer is good from open to close on Nov. 7.

“We are extremely grateful to KFC for allowing us this opportunity,” Oetken said. “Our local business community is so important to the children and adults Sunflower

serves.

“Our programs and services are supported, in part, by tax revenue but private donations are critical to everything we do,” Oetken added. “Central Kansans have supported Sunflower for more than 50 years and we trust that legacy will continue.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.