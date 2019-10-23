State agency revokes license of Kan. officer over incident at bar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A state agency has revoked the license of a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who flashed his badge and threatened to use his gun when he was being kicked out of a bar last year.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training issued the order of revocation last week for 41-year-old Robert Ward. He was accused of threatening a bartender in nearby Johnson County while trying to pursue a woman during an argument.

He was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty in July to three counts of assault and one count of possessing a firearm while under the influence.

His employment with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department subsequently ended. Police didn’t immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.