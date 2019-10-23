Police: Kan. teen hospitalized after shooting in Dillons parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that sent a teen to the hospital.

Just after 7p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the parking lot of Dillons in the 1900 Block of West 21st Street North, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene police located shell casings and damage to a vehicle. A short time later Rico Brown, 20, Wichita, and a 16-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital. The teen had been wounded and treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

Investigators learned that the16-year-old, Brown and an 18-year-old boy met a group of others in the parking lot over an alleged drug deal. During the meeting several shots were fired and wounded the teenager, according to Davidson.

Police arrested Brown on requested charges that include aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm for an October 14 shooting at Schweiter Park, 900 S. Chautauqua in Wichita, according to Davidson. He is being held without bond, according to online jail records.