OPI extends reach into Hays; open its fourth location

The newest member of the Office Products Inc. (OPI) family will open its doors in Hays at 1218 E. 27th on Nov. 1, extending the reach of the Great Bend-based, family-owned business.

OPI has been in business for six decades in Great Bend and also has stores in Larned and Russell.

Kenny and Terry Vink, who are brothers, co-own the new location; they collaborated on the venture with their brother, Craig.

“We always look for ways to grow our business,” said Kenny Vink. “Our family has served central Kansans for more than 60 years and we have a strong core business. But if a business doesn’t grow it stagnates.”

The new store in Hays will offer many of the same products and services as the locations in Great Bend and other communities. These include: sales and service for Canon, HP and Brother copiers and printers; office furniture; custom office design; and a wide variety of office supplies.

“Customers in the Hays area also will have easy access to our specialty services in Great Bend,” Vink noted. “For example, our Copy Center, printing service, computer sales and service, and a range of promotional products will be at customers’ fingertips.

“Most of these services can be handled by our in-house staff in Hays, as well as by phone and email.”

“This involves extensive continuing education, especially for our experts in computer and networking services,” he noted. “We will continue this legacy and grow for

our employees and the communities we serve. This has worked for many years and now Hays area residents can reap the benefits too.”

Vink noted that he and his brother have considered a brick-and-mortar Hays location for quite a while. They recently decided now is the time.

“In today’s market, we knew we needed growth,” Vink said. “And we will help neighboring northwest Kansas businesses prosper too because we buy locally. We know how important this is to the overall economic health of any community.

“Customers of the new store can expect the same prompt and professional service that OPI is known for,” he added.

Opening the new store is not OPI’s first venture into the Hays area; two employees have been available there for sales and service for a few years. They will serve customers in the new store, along with Ty Berry who will fill the manager position.

Berry said he is “looking forward to bringing an OPI store to Hays. I am excited be part of OPI’s growth in northwest Kansas.”

OPI employees in Hays will call on current and new customers within a 60-mile radius; the Great Bend store also reaches a 60-mile radius. The OPI website and online

catalog are always available for shopping and ordering.

OPI is located at 1204 Main in Great Bend; 516 Broadway in Larned; 724 N. Main in Russell; and soon 1218 E. 27th in Hays.