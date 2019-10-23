New K9 added to Barton County Sheriff’s personnel

From the Barton County Sheriff’s Office…

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the addition of a new K9 and handler to the office.

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier has been assigned the duty of K9 handler with his new partner Maxx. Maxx is an 18-month-old Belgian-Malinois imported from Poland.

Katzenmeier and Maxx attended training in Little Rock, Arkansas and were certified in drug detection, tracking, item searches and patrol work. Katzenmeier and Maxx

are assigned to the patrol division of the Sheriff’s Office.

Total costs for training and equipment are approximately $12,000. No tax dollars were used for this purchase. The Sheriff’s Office routinely seizes money and other assets from drug dealers. This money is put into a special account to be used for non-budgeted items. In essence, local drug dealers paid for our K9.

In addition to Maxx, Detective Adam Hales still maintains Kia (pronounced Ki) as a working drug detection dog. This arrangement allows for more coverage and dogs being assigned to two different divisions of the Sheriff’s Office.