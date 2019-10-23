Law enforcement investigates reported threat at Kansas school

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 321 have alerted the community of a reported school threat at Rossville Junior Senior High School.

“In an abundance of caution and transparency, we want to let you know that Tuesday we received a report threatening school safety,” according to Kaw Valley USD 321.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined there was no increased risk to student safety. Law enforcement is aware of the report and we will continue to work with them in making this school a safe place.”

The district also reminded parents that the district needs the public’s help in stressing the seriousness of actions or comments like this. These actions, verbal or otherwise, will not be tolerated.

Authorities released no specifics on the reported threat or additional details.