KINGMAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. Tuesday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Tahoe driven by Lacey A. Garrison, 40, Kingman, was westbound when it struck two cows in the roadway. The SUV then slid into the north ditch and rolled.

EMS transported Garrison to St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.